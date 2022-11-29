Suspected domestic violence dispute in Atoka leaves one man dead and another in critical condition

Atoka Police Department responded to a shooting at Brittany Ln. near J. E. Blaydes on Monday, Nov. 28 at 8:14 p.m.

ATOKA, Tenn. — One man was killed and another man is now in critical condition after a shooting at a residence in Atoka, Tennessee.

Atoka PD said after investigation, it is suspected that the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute between family members.

Officers said one man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second male was found, and he was transported to Regional One in critical condition.