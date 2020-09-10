Domestic Violence survivor skydives to raise money for victims

Lisa Cohen was in a 30-year abusive relationship. October 3, she decided to face her fears to raise awareness.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are still looking for a man who shot and killed the mother of his kids early Tuesday morning.

The domestic homicide happened at a home in the 2000 block of Prospect in South Memphis.

Family members say the suspect pried open the back door and shot Shanka Harvell in front of her children while they were asleep. Harvell’s uncle says his niece issued a restraining order months before the shooting happened.

“Her ex kept stalking her, driving by and she had reported it and had a restraining order on him and other calls on him as well so she was trying to get away. And it just seemed like the system failed her,” said Willie Morgan, Harvell’s uncle.

October is domestic violence awareness month and while some people walk for the cause, others may run, but one Memphis survivor decided to jump.

“Being screamed and hollered at being downgraded practically every day,” said Lisa Cohen, Founder of “From Her Corner.”

For 30 years Lisa Cohen suffered verbal and emotional abuse. She said occasionally it would get physical.

“After a while I guess you’re just conditioned, conditioned and you’re just there and you don’t know how to leave or what to do,” Cohen explained.

It’s one of the reasons she created “From her Corner,” an organization to help victims get out of their situations.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS - A mother of 5 lost her life Tuesday at this home. She was shot by her abuser in front of her children. Sadly these stories happen far too often. Ahead at 10, I’ll share one survivors story and how she is raising awareness. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/EJPcoCFFA8 — Annette E. Peagler (@Local24Annette) October 9, 2020

“I target mainly women 40 because that was the age I was in when I got out of my situation and I found those women have a harder time leaving,“ Cohen said.

On October 3, Cohen faced one of her biggest fears to raise $14,500 for domestic violence victims...she jumped out of a plane!

“It’s an amazing feeling it really is, I was 14,500 feet,” Cohen said.

“Wow, did you feel like you were releasing all that pain, everything when you jumped out of that plane,” Weekend Anchor Annette Peagler said.

“I did, I did...I was like did I really do that,” Cohen said. “The 14,500 feet that I jumped then that’s my goal, I would love to raise that amount of money.”