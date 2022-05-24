Here's why Donald Trump is coming to the Mid-South

Registration for the American Freedom Tour is currently open, with general admission tickets starting at $45.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Donald Trump’s American Freedom Tour will make a stop in the Mid-South on June 18 at the Landers Center, featuring “America’s top conservatives”, according to event promoters.

Key event speakers include President Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Sheriff Mark Lamb and more.

Ticket price breakdowns can be found on the tour registration page.

Event promoters said that the event is organized to help conservatives join the process of winning back America, holding the four pillars of conservatism at the forefront.