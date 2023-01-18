Donate blood for a chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl

American Red Cross will host a blood drive at St. Francis Hospital Wednesday, Jan. 18. Blood donors have a chance to win Super Bowl tickets.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Red Cross is scheduled to host a blood drive at St. Francis Hospital Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Saint Catherine meeting room at 5959 Park Ave.

Red Cross is consistently working to secure blood donor resources to resolve the blood shortage.

Anyone who is interested in donating blood can click here to schedule an appointment here.