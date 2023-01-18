Donate blood for a chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Red Cross is scheduled to host a blood drive at St. Francis Hospital Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Saint Catherine meeting room at 5959 Park Ave.
Red Cross is consistently working to secure blood donor resources to resolve the blood shortage.
Anyone who is interested in donating blood can click here to schedule an appointment here.
Red Cross said all blood donor participants will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win two tickets to the Super Bowl.