Here's how to donate supplies to Mississippi tornado victims

The tornado killed at least 25 people in Mississippi, and many others were injured. Several homes were damaged in its path.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Olive Branch and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are teaming up to gather donations and necessities for victims affected by the tornado that hit Mississippians Friday, March 24.

With damaged homes and the loss of several belongings, supplies, toiletry products, and basic food items are extreme needs.

Anyone who wishes to donate can bring requested supplies to the City of Olive Branch Fleet Services located at 10414 Hwy 178 near the Olive Branch Police Department.

MEMA and the city will accept donations Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MEMA said cash and clothing donations are not being accepted at this time, but both will be needed later.

To ask questions or for more information, call Communications Director, Jay Nichols, at 662-892-9375 or send an email to jay.nichols@obms.us

