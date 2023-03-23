Downtown art galleries newest exhibit 'HER' creating opportunity for local women artist

The ‘HER’ exhibit features about seven different women artists both established and up and coming.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Chris Woodruff, who owns the Gallery On Main art and event space, art isn’t just a piece of work but a way of life.

“Everything that’s walked through my door, I want to buy,” Woodruff said. “I knew Memphis had talent, but the talent that has walked through the door has been outstanding.”

It’s why the Nashville native opened the Gallery on Main specifically to find and highlight talented artists from Memphis. Their most recent exhibit coming just in time for Women’s History Month titled ‘HER’.

“The H is for the history of the women, the E is for the excellence of the women, and the R is for the respect of the women,” Woodruff said.

“Being together with other women artist is a treat,” local artist Genna Wigginson said.

The ‘HER’ exhibit features about seven different women artists both established and up and coming. For many creatives like Genna Wigginson and Alexandria Baker, they’re getting a chance to se their art in a gallery for the first time.

“Being able to walk in a gallery and see my work on the wall is a dream come true,” Baker said.

“Growing up I didn’t really see any artist like me and to have local women artist to come together is special,” Wigginson said.

Their art tell their own stories of the history of women, made by women.

“We want to be seen, I want to continue sharing my work, and all of those dream come dream when you put the art on the wall,” Baker said.