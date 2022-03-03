Full-service grocery store returns to Downtown Memphis, exciting longtime neighbors

South Point Grocery opened its doors Thursday for its first customers.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Thursday served as a historic day in Downtown Memphis, as the area's first full-service grocery store returned to the Bluff City's urban core.

South Point Grocery opened at a repurposed 100 year old building on 136 Webster off South Main Street.

Those at Castle Retail - which also lead the Memphis Cash Saver stores - bought the property last April and began construction.

The grocery store features a mix of common and local products, including cheese dips, grab and go meals and beer.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

South Point Grocery also has an outdoor patio where customers can enjoy their purchased food and beverage products, and where folks can soon check out live music.

Longtime Downtown Memphis residents said the grocery store addition is a game changer.

"I enjoy walking, so that's one plus. And then, I mean, I'm constantly going out east, so I can always drop in a store there but it gives me something to look forward to, you know. I can go out and walk and go somewhere, get my groceries. I've even got myself an InstaCart to bring down here and fill it up," Nancy Whitaker said.