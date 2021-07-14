Downtown leaders concerned about parking at Tom Lee Park

Downtown Neighborhood Association President Jerred Price fears park-goers may have to pay to park blocks away to visit the park.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown Memphis leaders are voicing concerns about changes to the parking situation at Tom Lee Park - changes they said taxpayers weren't a part of.

Back in March, the Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) released updated renderings of the new park design, which included about 130 parking spaces on both sides of Riverside Drive.

Downtown Neighborhood Association president Jerred Price said at some point after this, the number of spots was cut by nearly half - a change that he said was made without public input or presentations to leaders.

He fears those spots will fill up quickly, especially on busy weekends, forcing people to pay to park blocks away.

The original plan for the park's redesign, published in 2019, showed a two-lane Riverside Drive with over 100 parking spaces on both sides of the road.

However, a mediation agreement between the City of Memphis and Memphis in May required that Riverside Drive remain a four-lane road. The MRPP said parking had to be reduced to accommodate these extra lanes.

Price argues the latest March 2021 rendering, which was released after the mediation agreement, includes both a four-lane Riverside Drive and parking on both sides of the road.

The current plan features 67 parallel parking spaces on just the west side of Riverside Drive that will only be free for an hour, which reduces the number of parking spots in Tom Lee Park by nearly half.