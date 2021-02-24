Downtown Memphis residents say water pressure is improving

Higher floors had more water woes than lower floors.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While MLGW is reporting the water crisis is improving, many of its customers say the same.

"I'm really lucky I didn't have anything catastrophic or anything like that,"said Robin Fernandez, downtown resident.

Robin Fernandez says she is grateful she hasn't had water problems in her downtown apartment building.

"The higher up floors are having some issues but I've been fine on my floor, " said Fernandez.

#MLGW crews are hard at work repairing ruptured water mains across Shelby County. We appreciate the work our crews are doing to restore services to all customers. As President Young says, "The patient is out of the ICU." #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/A4YrZ6fGzn — MLGW (@MLGW) February 23, 2021

In downtown Memphis, many people living in multi storied apartment and condo buildings have had trouble. The higher the person lives, the worse the water pressure problem seemed to be. Water main breaks downtown and pipes bursting inside buildings caused the problems. The good news, many downtown residents reported by midday, water pressure improved.

"We have full pressure, but we are on the 5th floor and we had been out since after midnight Thursday, so it's been a long time," said Kelly Didato, downtown resident.

While conditions are improving for some people downtown, there are still problems at the Memphis Fire Museum.

"Every time they turn on the water, they find another leak its cascading thru the building," said Kimberly Crafton, Memphis Fire Museum.

So Crafton says they have found 5 different broken water pipes.

The Water pipes first burst at the Museum Sunday night flooding the museum.

"They flooded everything downstairs so the children's area where they play and the virtual reality simulator that's all the exhibit in that building on the first floor are flooded out and ruined," said Crafton.