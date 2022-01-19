Downtown Memphis Commission approves selection of 100 North Main development team

Kevin Woods, Billy Orgel, Jay Lindy, Adam Slovis, and Michael McLaughlin were picked to be the project's development partners.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A development team for the revitalization of 100 North Main in Downtown Memphis has been approved.

In June 2021, the Downtown Memphis Commission, in partnership with the Downtown Mobility Authority and the city of Memphis, issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking a developer for the 100 North Main building and historic properties next to it.

Eleven proposals were introduced. Of the original 11, six moved forward to the finalist round and one was ultimately chosen as the selected proposal.

Kevin Woods, Billy Orgel, Jay Lindy, Adam Slovis, and Michael McLaughlin were picked to be the project's development partners.

According to the Downtown Memphis Commission's website, the estimated development budget is $267,818,004. The existing tower will be renovated to include 180-210 apartments, a full-service hotel with 154-200 keys, renovation of the existing parking garage, and 60,000 sq. ft. of office space for the city of Memphis.

There will be 38,000 sq. ft. of retail, restaurant and rooftop amenities, new infill construction on the south half of the site, 140 apartments, and 3,000 sf of ground-floor shops.

The parking garage will have 352 spaces.