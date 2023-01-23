Motor Vehicle Registrations and title requests to cease for two weeks at Downtown location of Shelby County Clerk's Office

The downtown location will be ceasing these services only. Other services like driver's and marriage licenses as well as business tax services will continue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 150 Washington Avenue — that's the address of the Shelby County Clerk's Office location that will be ceasing Motor Vehicle Registration (MVR) and title requests for two weeks.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert released a statement citing a "significant increase in new vehicle purchases and motor vehicle registration packages" during February, which is tax season.

During the weeks of Jan. 24 to Jan. 27 as well as Jan 30 to Feb. 3 the team at the Downtown Shelby County Clerk's Office will be processing and clearing existing MVR and title requests.