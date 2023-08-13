Downtown shooting injures eight victims, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a shooting took place at South B.B. King and Peabody Place early Sunday morning.
Officers said they responded around 2:30 a.m. and that eight different victims were all transported to local hospitals.
The ages and hospitals that the victims were transported to is as follows:
A 24-year-old man and a 54-year-old man in non-critical to Regional One
A 37-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old man in non-critical to Regional One by a personally owned vehicle
A 19-Year-old woman in non-critical to Methodist Central by a personally owned vehicle
A 28-year-old man in non-critical to Baptist Desoto by a personally owned vehicle
A 31-year-old man in non-critical to Methodist South by a personally owned vehicle
There was no suspect information at press time available from MPD. This is also an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.
Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.