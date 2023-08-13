Downtown shooting injures eight victims, Memphis police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a shooting took place at South B.B. King and Peabody Place early Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded around 2:30 a.m. and that eight different victims were all transported to local hospitals.

The ages and hospitals that the victims were transported to is as follows:

A 24-year-old man and a 54-year-old man in non-critical to Regional One

A 37-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old man in non-critical to Regional One by a personally owned vehicle

A 19-Year-old woman in non-critical to Methodist Central by a personally owned vehicle

A 28-year-old man in non-critical to Baptist Desoto by a personally owned vehicle

A 31-year-old man in non-critical to Methodist South by a personally owned vehicle

There was no suspect information at press time available from MPD. This is also an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.