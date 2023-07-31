x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Downtown shooting on Sunday night leaves one man dead, MPD says

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28-year-old man has died after a Downtown shooting that took place Sunday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Officers said they responded after 8 p.m. to Lt George W Lee and B.B. King and transported a victim to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD later said that the man died in the hospital from the injuries he suffered.

As of press time, Memphis police have said there is no suspect information to release.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

"We deserve better." | Loved ones of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams honor the pastor's memory, demanding gun reform ahead of TN lawmakers special session

Before You Leave, Check This Out