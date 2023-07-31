Downtown shooting on Sunday night leaves one man dead, MPD says

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28-year-old man has died after a Downtown shooting that took place Sunday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded after 8 p.m. to Lt George W Lee and B.B. King and transported a victim to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD later said that the man died in the hospital from the injuries he suffered.

As of press time, Memphis police have said there is no suspect information to release.

