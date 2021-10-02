D.R.I.V.E. Campaign initiated in Mississippi to combat teen driving fatalities

In 2020, 70 teenagers died in crashes on Mississippi roads compared to 49 in 2019.

JACKSON, Miss — Due to an increase in teen driving fatalities in Mississippi in 2020, the Mississippi Highway Patrol is implementing its traffic safety campaign called D.R.I.V.E. (Driving Requires Initiative Values and Education).

In 2020, 70 teenagers died in crashes on Mississippi roads compared to 49 in 2019. Research has shown Mississippi consistently ranks in the top 5 nationwide regarding teen driving fatalities based on studies.

In an effort to reduce these numbers, MHP will take the D.R.I.V.E. campaign to schools, community colleges, universities, churches and civic organizations.

“Every Mississippian should be concerned about the number of teenagers that are losing their lives on our highways and roadways,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of MHP. “We have to sense the urgency to educate our youth on safe, smart and responsible driving habits. The D.R.I.V.E. campaign will do just that. Changing driving habits will change these numbers.”

“Parents can also help prevent teen driving crashes. Parental involvement shouldn’t end when a teen receives their license. Parents are encouraged to talk to their teens about the importance of safe driving. Set your teen driver up for success by giving them rules and boundaries,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell.

Despite the challenges of educating students due to the pandemic, MHP has a variety of ways planned to get the safety message out to not only students, but parents as well.

“Due to the pandemic, we will work with educators, community leaders, first responders and parents regarding the safest ways to present the program,” said Major Johnny Poulos, Public Affairs Director for MHP. “Receiving a driver’s license brings a sense of accomplishment and freedom to teenagers while bringing worry and concern to some parents. We want our teenagers to enjoy this milestone in their lives, but at the same time, they have to understand the responsibilities and possible consequences that come with driving.”