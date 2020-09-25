Pop up drive-in cinema to open at Tiger Lane

901 Sunset Cinema will provide a drive-in movie experience from outside the Liberty Bowl.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — With no tailgating and canceled games, Tiger Lane has looked a little lonely this fall. But now a new drive-in movie experience will help to take up some of that empty space.

On Friday night, 901 Sunset Cinema opens for it's first drive-in movie with the backdrop of the Liberty Bowl. It is essentially a "pop-up" drive-in.

Over the pandemic, drive-in movie theaters have made a comeback in popularity. People can get the beloved movie experience while being safe and socially distanced.

Jarvis Gregory, the founder of 901 Sunset Cinema, said he saw similar pop-ups happening around the country at businesses and in the parking lot of empty stadiums. He thought the concept would do well in Memphis.

“Everything has been stuck at home, so now everything is kind of opening up now. But I think people still want to be able to do something new, be able to do something where they can hang out with their family and have their kind of own space," he said.

Looking for something to do on the weekend. Come watch a movie with us at 901 Sunset Cinema at Tiger lane starting Sept. 26. Check out our line- up for the weekend of Sept. 26 Posted by 901 Sunset Cinema on Sunday, September 13, 2020

Friday, 901 Sunset Cinema will start one big screen and will allow 50-60 cars to pull in for a movie. Gregory said those numbers could potentially grow.

People will be required to stay at or in their vehicles but they can come in groups. It costs $25 per vehicle.

“I think it’s a good opportunity and atmosphere for people to just come out, just hang out, have a good time be under the moon and skies and kind of just be a little more friendly with your family and a little more closer instead of just being stuck in the house," Gregory said.

The drive-in cinema won't have a concession stand to prevent crowding, but they are providing refreshments and food. People can pre-order a pizza from Aldo's through the 901 Sunset Cinema website or they can purchase a movie gift bag filled with candy, popcorn, and soda.

Gregory said when people drive up for the movie, they'll get their tickets scanned and then can pull up to get their pizza and/or concession bag.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for the first movie showing which is Jurassic Park. Talladega Nights will be shown Saturday and The Best Man on Sunday. Each movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Check out what's coming soon here.