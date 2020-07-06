Driver charged after hitting protester with vehicle in Midtown

According to the Memphis Police Department, Anthony Marcuzoo has been charged with four counts of reckless endangerment and one count of reckless driving.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old driver has been arrested in connection to hitting a protester with his vehicle Friday night in Midtown Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Anthony Marcuzoo has been charged with four counts of reckless endangerment and one count of reckless driving.

Police say at approximately 7:40 p.m., a woman was participating in a protest near Young Avenue and Blythe Street when she was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe attempting to get through the crowd. Medics took her to Methodist University in non-critical condition.

Other protesters say they were hit by the vehicle, but they refused medical attention and continued marching.

Authorities say Marcuzzo was cited at the scene for no driver's license and improper passing; however, as the investigation continued, Marcuzzo was later taken into custody Saturday night and given different charges.