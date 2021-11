The Tennessee Highway Patrol said one person was killed Tuesday morning in a crash along I-40 in Fayette County.

It happened at the 32 mile marker along I-40 near Airline Road. Investigators tell us the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a box truck. They did not say what led to the accident.