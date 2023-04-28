Driver rear ends school bus in morning accident

According to Memphis Fire Department (MFD), there were no students on the bus at the time of the accident and no one was injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school bus was involved rear ended in a morning accident at the intersection of Bryan and Chelsea Ave. Friday, April 28.

Memphis police Department (MPD) responded to the accident at 6:43 a.nm.

According to Memphis Fire Department (MFD), there were no students on the bus at the time of the accident and no one was injured.

According to a witness at the scene, the school bus was parked with its flashers blinking at the time of the accident.