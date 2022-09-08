Man dies after accidental drowning in Germantown drainage ditch

Paramedics took the 37-year-old man to Germantown Methodist Hospital where he later died.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday evening after he drowned in a drainage ditch in Germantown, according to the Germantown Police Department.

Germantown police said they and Germantown fire officials were called to Riverdale Park around 6:17 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old man in a nearby drainage ditch.

Paramedics took the man to Germantown Methodist Hospital where he later died.

According to Germantown police, their initial investigation shows this was an accidental drowning.