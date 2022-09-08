Man dies after accidental drowning in Germantown drainage ditch

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday evening after he drowned in a drainage ditch in Germantown, according to the Germantown Police Department.
Germantown police said they and Germantown fire officials were called to Riverdale Park around 6:17 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old man in a nearby drainage ditch.
Paramedics took the man to Germantown Methodist Hospital where he later died.
According to Germantown police, their initial investigation shows this was an accidental drowning.
Police said the investigation into the man's death is ongoing.