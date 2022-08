Details on where and how the victim drowned have not been released.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — An investigation is underway after a reported drowning in southeast Memphis.

Memphis Police said about 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 4500 block of Willow Creek Drive, not far from Knight Rd. and Winchester Road.

The Memphis Fire Department said they responded to a report of drowning and found one person dead.

