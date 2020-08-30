Dyer County Sheriff's Office issues BOLO for two escaped inmates

If you see Bolden or Thomas are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-8477.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office has issued a BOLO for two inmates that escaped from the Dyer County Jail in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Authorities say three inmates Michael DeShon Bolden, Antoine Lakeith Thomas and Jashawn Branch exited their cell injuring a correctional officer during an inmate count Saturday night.

The correctional officer was treated for injuries and is expected to be okay.

According to a release, the inmates then exited the building going into the fenced yard. Investigators on the scene found evidence from where the inmates cut through a 16-foot Razor wire fence.

Deputies later arrested inmate Jashawn Branch as he was trying to enter a residence on Fair Street. Branch was taken in without incident and had several cuts that required medical treatment.

Authorities say inmates Michael DeShon Bolden and Antoine Lakeith Thomas have a history of assault and robbery charges.

Both inmates may be bleeding and have several cuts.