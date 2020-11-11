Affordable early childhood care coming to Orange Mound

The Early Childhood Academy is expected to open in Nov. 2021 as an affordable care option while training future educators

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A new early childhood facility is set to break ground in Orange Mound where it expects to fill a crucial need for childcare while also preparing future educators.

The Early Childhood Academy will be located on Park Ave. by Melrose High School and RedZone Ministries. The self-described innovative academy was made possible through a partnership with the University of Memphis and Porter-Leath.

“Throughout the Mid-South there’s data that shows that there’s a need for increased access to childhood care and that’s something that has really driven this project from the beginning," University of Memphis Associate Vice President for Educational Services Sally Parish said.

The academy will feature 18 classrooms with room to serve nearly 300 children from birth to age five. Many of those children will be able to attend at no cost to their families, Parish said.

The partnership will allow the academy to also serve as a laboratory school where University of Memphis students can learn firsthand.

An affordable early childhood academy is coming to Orange Mound. Not only will it be free for many of the children that will go there, it’ll also be training future educators. We’re live in OM on #GoodDayMemphis pic.twitter.com/UHFcRAiJKu — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) November 11, 2020

Parish said the facility will have rooms with floor to ceiling observation windows for students to watch the classroom be conducted. Students won't just learn about what works in early childcare. They'll experience it.

“For us to introduce University of Memphis college students into that environment so they can learn how to best administer early childhood education practices, it really doesn’t just impact the kids that will be in these classrooms, it impacts the children for years to come who will benefit from the knowledge generated in the center for years to come," she said.

The groundbreaking for the site will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11.