Early voting begins in a little more than 3 weeks

Shelby County Election Commission: Polling place location change and early voting site name change.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting for the August 6 County General State and Federal Primary Election begins July 17 and continues through August 1.

Bellevue Baptist Church is no longer an early voting site. Voters who, in the past, chose to cast their ballots there, may now vote at Briarwood Church, located at 1900 N. Germantown Parkway.

Those who voted in the past at Bellevue Frayser, located at 5759 N. Watkins, may still vote at the church at that address, but the name has changed to The Pursuit of God Church.

“Even though the North Watkins location only involved a name change, we felt it was important to point that out, because often voters associate a polling location with the facility’s name, not the address,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission.

The Briarwood Church and the The Pursuit of God Church locations both are marked as new locations on the listing of early voting sites on the Shelby County Election Commission’s website. Click here for the early voting location page.

During the early voting period, voters may choose to cast their ballots at any of 26 locations around the county. On Election Day all voters must vote at the location assigned to their precincts.