The accident happened on Poplar Ave. and Tillman St. at around 12:00 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), two people were injured after an accident involving a motorcycle in East Memphis Thursday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a two-vehicle accident on Poplar Ave. and Tillman St. at around 12:00 p.m.

A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and another person was taken to Baptist East in stable condition, according to MPD.

Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route at this time.