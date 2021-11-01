Eat up! Downtown Dining Week is now underway with 50+ participating businesses

From BBQ to bakeries and breakfast, the 13th annual Downtown Dining Week showcases culinary options of downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown Dining Week is now underway for its 13th year with more than 50 participating restaurants.

The annual dining experience showcases the culinary options of downtown at a discounted price.

Deals very by business but the common guidance is get a three course meal for the price of the year, for example $20.21.

While the list boasts a number of restaurant staples in downtown, it also offers the opportunity for new businesses to get exposure and new customers in the doors.

Crazy Gander Coffee is one of the new restaurants making the list after opening their doors over the summer.

"As coffee lovers, when we visit a new city we look for that place to find a great cup of coffee and not only that great cup of coffee but that great experience where you come in and it has a natural feel to it," Crazy Gander Co-owner Kevin Crow said. "We tried to create that here."

Crazy Gander is located at 150 Madison Ave., across the street from First Horizon Bank.

In downtown, businesses are still experiencing a decrease in foot traffic with many offices still having employees working remote.

Crow said they plan to use Downtown Dining Week to introduce more food to their menu.

“We’re taking this opportunity of dining week to once a day have a very specific food opportunity that we want to include later but we just don’t have the traffic for it," he said. "Whether it’s Texas-style brisket sliders or a Korean-style Bulgogi wrap that’s just fantastic.”