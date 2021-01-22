Elderly Germantown resident has gone missing

Germantown Police are asking for the public's help finding 81-year-old Nathan Rast

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Elderly Germantown resident is missing and the family is asking for help finding him.

Germantown Police is investigating a missing person complaint involving 81-year-old Nathan Rast.

Mr. Rast is a resident of Germantown and was last seen on January 21, 2021 at approximately 11 a.m. in the 7200 block of Mont Blanc Drive. He was also last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid flannel shirt.

Mr. Rast's family is concerned for his safety and asking everyone to look out for him.

If anyone has any information regarding Mr. Rast or his whereabouts, call the Germantown Police Department at (901) 754-7222 or email tips@germantown-tn.gov.