Elderly woman alive today thanks to quick action by Germantown student

Lindsey Manguso, a junior at Houston High School, saved her neighbor’s life by performing the Heimlich maneuver, which she learned in class.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Because Lindsey Manguso paid attention in her health science class, her neighbor is alive today.

Manguso, a junior at Houston High School in Germantown, was at home cleaning her car Monday when her elderly neighbor came out of her house, choking on her dinner. Manguso quickly jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver, which saved her neighbor’s life. Lindsey learned the Heimlich maneuver in a health science class taught by Annitta Rothenberger.

Chris Manguso, Lindsey’s father, wrote to Rothenberger, and said, “Because of you and your Health Science class, my daughter was able to save the life of our elderly neighbor.”

"The classes and instruction at Houston High School properly prepare students for real life situations," explained Germantown Municipal School District Coordinated School Health Supervisor Andrew Martin.