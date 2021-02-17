Election Commission is suing the Shelby County Commission

They are suing for the County Commission to provide them with the funds for new voting equipment.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — After Election Commissioners met, in an executive session with their attorneys today, the decision was made to exercise the last available avenue to obtain the necessary funds for new equipment, filing suit to compel the County Commission to provide it.

“The County Commission has repeatedly denied our requests to fund the ballot marking devices, because they want paper ballots,” said Steve Stamson chairman of the Shelby County Election Commission (SCEC). “We have followed all Shelby County Purchasing procedures. In January, we tried to get the equipment funding back on the County Commission agenda, but that request was denied.”

Purchase of new equipment is now urgent because the vendor that provides support for the current machines is discontinuing the service at the end of 2021.

After the County Commission passed a resolution in the 3rd quarter 2020 stating that it wanted SCEC to purchase a paper ballot system, funding was again denied.

The law is quite clear that it is solely the responsibility of SCEC to select voting equipment and that the County Commission is legally bound to fund the annual operations of SCEC and for purchasing necessary equipment for SCEC to conduct elections.

In May 2020, Election Commissioners voted 4-1, in a bipartisan vote, in favor of ballot marking devices, which were used during early voting in the Collierville runoff election. This system includes the use of a paper ballot, which voters feed into the ballot box after verifying their selections.

“I am confused as to why the County Commission would pass an irrelevant resolution stating its preference for paper ballots, and deny funding for which it is legally responsible, after the majority of Election Commissioners voted to purchase ballot marking devices,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for SCEC. S

he recommended the system she believes best serves voters in Shelby County and was a member of the Purchasing Scoring Team, but the final decision was made by the vote of the Election Commissioners.