"Finish Liza's Run"| Honor Eliza and advocate for women's safety everywhere and at any time

Fletcher received an outpour of love and support from the Memphis community. “Finish Liza’s Run” is one of many ways that loved ones plan to honor her.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As loved ones prepare to lay Memphis mother and teacher to rest after she was kidnapped and killed while taking her routine morning run, many have challenged themselves to “Finish Liza’s Run”, following the 8.2 mile running path that she was taking when she was abducted.

Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped on Friday, Sept. 2 while running in the University of Memphis area near Central Ave. and Zach H. Curlin St. The suspect accused of her murder was arrested later that day.

Fletcher’s funeral will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at Second Presbyterian Church at 4055 Poplar Avenue.

When she was reported missing, several law enforcement agencies followed several leads in search for her.

After searching through wooded areas and vacant homes in South Memphis, Fletcher’s body was found near a vacant home at the corner of E Person Ave. and Victor St. on Sunday, Sept. 4, and it was later identified as Fletcher the next day.

Fletcher received an outpour of love and support from the Memphis community. “Finish Liza’s Run” is one of many ways that loved ones and supporters plan to honor Fletcher and pay their respects.

The participants of the run said their goal is to stand up for women and their right to feel safe at any and every time of the day, even when they are out for a morning run like Fletcher was.

The starting point for the run will be at Central and Belvedere. Participants will run down Central to Zach Curlin St. and then run back toward Belvedere.

According to the participants, the run is not a fundraiser, and they are not accepting any donations. They said they only wish to honor Fletcher and advocate for women’s safety.

Those participating in the run are asked not to come alone and to wear bright colors and a light.

Strollers, dogs, and bikes are not allowed on the run. Organizers of the run said participants can bring walkers, but participants of the run must complete the run by 7 a.m.

Other events happening in honor of Eliza Fletcher

Prayer and candlelight

While supporters run, others will gather in honor of Fletcher Friday from 4 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. at of Grace-St. Luke's Church (GSL) for the "Healing Prayers and Candle-lighting for Memphis and Victims of Violence."

GSL clergy will lead prayers and share resources.

Candlelight in Tunica Co.

Nonprofit Director Josephine McGhee of The Queen Community Organization Program in Tunica Co,, will host a candlelight visual honoring Fletcher on Friday September 9 at 6 p.m. at 1666 Victor Street Memphis TN . Those who wish to attend can call 901.801.7872.

Candlelight Vigil at Hernando Courthouse