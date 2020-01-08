Local woman’s herbal tea company evolves into a business catered towards helping women relax

Elle Elixir’s goal is to create the ultimate wellness experience for women.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The last few months have been stressful for many during the pandemic, but a local entrepreneur has some products that can provide some relaxation or calmness into your life.

Elle’s Elixirs is spreading wellness and inspiring self-care one sip, soak and smoke at a time. The business's mission is to help women and their wellness journey.

Elle’s Elixirs was founded in 2016 as Elle and Ivy Tea Company and due to the growth of sales, owner Lauren Williams-Batiste added two new methods for experiencing the tea and despite a pandemic, her online sales are taking off.

“So it’s all about meeting you where you are at in your wellness journey,” said Lauren Williams-Batiste, owner of Elle’s Elixirs.

Williams-Batiste, an entrepreneur and mother wanted to create the ultimate wellness experience for the everyday woman, so she re-branded her tea company into Elle’s Elixir’s in 2019.

“That elevated, relaxation, calmness and clarity that so many women are looking for in their wellness routines and our products put a different spin on wellness,” Williams-Batiste explained.

Her herbal products include Hemp, CBJ and some of her products are CBD-free.

“I created a three-step method that you can use to consume our products. You can sip, sit or smoke with our products however that best fits in your wellness routine,” she said.

Some health benefits include anxiety relief, digestive support and reduce of inflammation.

“You can use our products to take a bath in, you can pour the herbs from a bath bag or hang them from your shower head and enjoy those the same nutrients, vitamins and properties that you would get traditionally,” Williams-Batiste said. “You can make a hot or cold tea with those relaxing and calming properties.”

Batiste got her entrepreneurial spirit from her great grandmother, Ada Scott who was a business owner and civic leader in North Memphis. She named Elle's Elixir’s after her daughter, Ada Elle to keep the legacy going.

“June, we participated in Cynthia Daniels Juneteenth market and we’ve seen so many positive residual effects since then from across the Mid-South all across the nation,” she said.