Elvis Presley Blvd. crash sends 4, including child, to the hospital

The Memphis Fire Department said two of the adults injured are in critical condition, and lanes of traffic on Elvis Presley Blvd. near East Brooks Rd. are closed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A three-car crash on Elvis Presley Boulevard and East Brooks Road in Whitehaven sent four people to the hospital with injuries Wednesday, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Memphis Police officers and firefighters responded to the crash, two blocks from Graceland.

Two adults and a juvenile were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, while a fourth person, a two-year-old child, was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.