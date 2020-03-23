Elwood's Shack owner launches cause to help local restaurants and hospital workers

Owner Tim Bednarski is calling it "Elwood's Challenge" to help provide meals to first responders of the virus.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elwood's Shack owner, Tim Bednarski, wants to feed hospital workers helping during the coronavirus pandemic. He wants to show his appreciation to these people by providing good meals.

He's asking other local restaurant owners to join him. The restaurant industry has been hit hard by the virus, so this is also a way to help local businesses.

"It’s a great way to get business to the restaurant and way to feed the first responders," Bednarksi said.

Healthcare workers are working tirelessly to make sure people are treated. "Elwood's Challenge" is Bednarski's way of relieving some of that stress.

"I’ve got a lot of friends in the healthcare industry and I’ve been seeing a lot of stories about long shifts and lack of food and the ability to get food and get off when the stores are closed," Bednarski said.

Bednarski knows first hand that this virus hasn't been easy on the restaurant industry either. He's already had dozens of calls from people who want to buy meals, so they can be provided to the hospitals.

"I thought it would be a great idea to for all the restaurants that are still open in town to get business and to help business," Bednarski.

He's reaching out to businesses and others he knows who will donate meals. They will make bag lunches, so they follow health regulations. He said there are plenty of restaurant workers who are ready to work and help those on the front lines who are fighting this virus.

"Let's feed the first responders, let’s get them some food keep them working, keep them happy," Bednarski said.