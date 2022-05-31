One person has died after plane crash in Crittenden County, AR

ABC24 has learned the plane crashed Tuesday morning east of Dacus Lake.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders in Crittenden County, Arkansas, are on the scene of a plane crash Tuesday morning.

The plane crashed east of Dacus Lake neat West Memphis.

The City of West Memphis spokesperson tells ABC24 one person died, and they said the victim is not local to the area.

A Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority spokesperson confirmed the plane took off Tuesday morning from General DeWitt Spain Airport in northwest Memphis.

We're told the Crittenden County Sheriff's Department is at the scene.