Employee found dead at Tipton County limestone company identified

DRUMMONDS, Tenn. — UPDATED 7:15 a.m. on 4/14/2021: The Tipton County Sheriff's Office says the person who was found dead Tuesday at a limestone company has been identified as James Lee Randle, 67, from Greenville, Mississippi.

Emergency crews worked into the night to recover Randle's body from inside an aggregate hopper.

TCSO says no foul play is suspected, but, an autopsy has been ordered.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Tipton County Sheriff's Office at 901-475-3300, or after hours at 901-475-4300.

A worker at a limestone company in Tipton County was found dead Tuesday evening.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, employees of Mississippi Limestone Inc. went looking for the worker who had been missing from the jobsite. They found the worker near machinery. Authorities are working to recover the body, and the identity of the victim will not be released until the scene has been processed further and notification to next of kin has been made.