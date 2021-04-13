Employee found dead at Tipton County limestone company

DRUMMONDS, Tenn. — A worker at a limestone company in Tipton County was found dead Tuesday evening.
According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, employees of Mississippi Limestone Inc. went looking for the worker who had been missing from the jobsite. They found the worker near machinery. Authorities are working to recover the body, and the identity of the victim will not be released until the scene has been processed further and notification to next of kin has been made.
If you have information that could help investigators, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3307, email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com or Facebook Sheriff J.T. Pancho Chumley. Anonymous tips may be submitted to the Tipton County tip411 app or by texting “Tipton” to 847411.