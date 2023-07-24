x
Empty firework container leads to evacuation of Walmart Supercenter in Horn Lake

Horn Lake Police said they received a call about 8:50 a.m. on Monday, July 24, from the Walmart in the 4100 block of Goodman Rd.
Credit: Horn Lake Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn — An empty firework container led to an evacuation of the Walmart Supercenter in Horn Lake Monday morning.

Horn Lake Police said they received a call about 8:50 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, about a suspicious device employees found near the back loading dock at the Walmart in the 4100 block of Goodman Rd.

Investigators said the store was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution” as the device was checked out. They determined it was an “empty/inert firework container.” They said the container was removed and disposed of, and Walmart would reopen the store at management’s discretion. 

