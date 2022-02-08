TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Jackson teen

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Jackson Police Department in Jackson, Tennessee.
13-year-old Yuliza Perez is 5’6”, 170 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
Perez was last seen Saturday wearing a white shirt & grey sweatpants. There is no known direction of travel.
Perez has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.
If you have seen Perez, call JPD at (731) 467-0378 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.