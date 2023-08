Anyone with information regarding Syqavius' whereabouts are asked to contact MPD at (901) 545 2677 or the Tennnessee Bureau of Investigation at 1 800 TBI FIND.

MPD has issued a city watch for 15-year-old Syqavius Hoyett. He has been missing since Aug. 8, according to MPD.

He has brown eyes, black hair and weighs about 125 pounds, according to MPD.

He stands at about 5 feet and 5 inches, they said.

Anyone with information regarding Syqavius' whereabouts are asked to contact MPD at (901) 545 2677 or the Tennnessee Bureau of Investigation at 1 800 TBI FIND.