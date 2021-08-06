x
Endangered Child Alert issued for west Tennessee teen

Talil Williams was last seen in Crockett County on Wednesday, August 4.
Credit: TBI
Talil Williams, 15

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old boy from Alamo.

Talil Williams was last seen in Crockett County on Wednesday, August 4.

He has a medical condition and he is without his medication.

Talil has disappeared before.  An endangered child alert was issued for him in January as well.

RELATED: Statewide endangered child alert issued for missing west Tennessee teenager

He is about 5'7", 130 pounds.  He has red hair and brown eyes.

Talil was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and black Nike shoes.

If you have seen Talil or have any information about him, call the Crockett County Sheriff's Department at (731) 696-2104 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Credit: TBI

