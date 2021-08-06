Endangered Child Alert issued for west Tennessee teen

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old boy from Alamo.
Talil Williams was last seen in Crockett County on Wednesday, August 4.
He has a medical condition and he is without his medication.
Talil has disappeared before. An endangered child alert was issued for him in January as well.
He is about 5'7", 130 pounds. He has red hair and brown eyes.
Talil was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and black Nike shoes.
If you have seen Talil or have any information about him, call the Crockett County Sheriff's Department at (731) 696-2104 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.