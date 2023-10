Police urge anyone who has seen this man to contact them at (901) 545 2677.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis police have released a city alert for endangered missing man named Jerry Hughes.

Hughes reportedly suffers mental issues which require medication. He has been missing from the 1100 block of Peabody Avenue since Sept. 25, according to MPD.

He has brown eyes, grey hair and weighs about 180 pounds, they said. He reportedly stands at 6 feet and 3 inches.