x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Endanger/missing child Alert issued for 12-year-old April Williams

April was last seen wearing a blue coat, white shirt w/ spaghetti straps, and blue jeans at the 30 block of West Shelby Drive around 4pm.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl.

According to the Memphis Police Department, April Williams is missing. She is black, is 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, medium brown complexion and was last seen wearing a blue coat, white shirt w/ spaghetti straps, and blue jeans. She was last seen by a parent in the 30 block of West Shelby Drive around 4:00 pm.

April is diagnosed with a mental condition. 

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of April Williams contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Related Articles

In Other News

Memphis Police Department's SCORPION unit takes aim at high crime areas of the city