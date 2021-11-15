Endanger/missing child Alert issued for 12-year-old April Williams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl.
According to the Memphis Police Department, April Williams is missing. She is black, is 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, medium brown complexion and was last seen wearing a blue coat, white shirt w/ spaghetti straps, and blue jeans. She was last seen by a parent in the 30 block of West Shelby Drive around 4:00 pm.
April is diagnosed with a mental condition.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of April Williams contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.