'Enough is enough'; anger, activism mounting following Memphis shootings of innocent bystander children in recent days

Honorary ride, fundraiser planned next week for Kelby Shorty, 7-year-old killed in a drive by shooting 4th of July.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "Enough is enough, you are killing these innocent babies for no reason," Kenny Lee, the 'Ride of Tears' Vice-President said Wednesday afternoon.

With passion, pain and shedding tears, those with the group 'Ride of Tears' expressed their outrage about the deadly 4th of July shooting of seven-year-old Kelby Shorty.

The boy was hit in a drive by in north Memphis while watching fireworks.

"We have got to save our children and the only way we are going to save them is we've got to join hands together," Ride of Tears Founder Mary Trice added.

Next Wednesday, the group will raise money for Kelby's family and then take part in the honorary 'Ride of Tears'.

The ride pays tribute to shooting victims and urges the community to cease fire.

"We've got to get on these streets and we've got to hold hand and we have to get to praying," Trice said.

Following Kelby's death Sunday night, Memphis Police said someone opened fire at a Whitehaven apartment complex Tuesday evening, hitting a 13-year-old boy, named Jaden Harris according to his mother.

While that mother confirmed Wednesday afternoon that her son is recovering at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and will be OK, doctors there say the recent violent trend is concerning.

"I unfortunately think the number is going to be larger than it was in 2020," Dr. Regan Williams with Le Bonheur Children's Hospital said.

Dr. Williams said the hospital is on pace to surpass last year's record high of Mid-South children treated for gunshot wounds

She's even more concerned about the weeks ahead.

"We usually see an increase of childhood trauma in the summer months," Dr. Williams added.