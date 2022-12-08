Here's how Entergy customers can save up to $300 off on their yearly bill

Entergy said it is offering free energy efficiency kits to help customers decrease their bill.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Entergy Mississippi power company is its customers free power saving kits that can help lower their monthly bill just in time for the holiday.

All residential customers can order an energy efficiency kit online. To order, click here.

Entergy said offering the free kits is a part of the company's Operation Bill Assist initiative, part of a $3.2 million pledge to give a helping hand to customers struggling with high bills.

Several people across the country are working hard to make ends meet, but many are still coming up short.

Natural gas cost have been consistently driving up due to inflation, the conflict in Ukraine, and lasting effect of the pandemic.

Because Entergy gets more than half of its power source from natural gas, Entergy customers have seen significantly higher utility bills.

Entergy said customers will see a significant decrease in their monthly bill after using an energy efficiency kit.

“When customers use the kit plus Entergy’s online savings tools, they can save up to $300 annually,” Entergy Mississippi vice president of customer service. Robbie Kemp said.

The kits are available while supplies last. Each kit includes the following items.

Four standard LED bulbs

Two specialty LED bulbs

One advanced power strip

One LED night light

Two bathroom faucet aerators

17 feet of V-seal weatherstripping

Customers can also visit entergy.com/energyefficiency to find more tools made to help save money on their bill.

Entergy said there have been several efforts made to help customers experiencing financial strain under Operation Bill assist.

Through the initiative, the company set aside $1.1 million to give 7,300 customers who did not qualify for government assistance but who still need help with bills a one-time bill credit.

The initiative also set aside $540,000 to aid older customers who may be on disability or experiencing hardship with up to $1,000 in emergency bill payments.