x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Entergy rebate will save DeSoto County customers $80

There will be a press conference with local officials to explain details about the rebate Thursday, July 28 at DeSoto County courthouse at 10 a.m.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County residents will soon be able to save a little money by receiving a rebate on their electricity services.

Entergy said DeSoto County customers will receive a one-time $80 rebate check starting on August 1.

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he will hold a press conference with local officials to explain details about the rebate Thursday, July 28 at DeSoto County courthouse at 10 a.m.

Customers who want the $80 check have from August 1 through August 17 to register using their “MyEntergy” account at www.entergy-mississippi.com.

RELATED: Here’s how Entergy Mississippi customers can get $80 refunded

RELATED: Tennessee's tax free weekend set to start July 29

Paid Advertisement