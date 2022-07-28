Entergy rebate will save DeSoto County customers $80

There will be a press conference with local officials to explain details about the rebate Thursday, July 28 at DeSoto County courthouse at 10 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County residents will soon be able to save a little money by receiving a rebate on their electricity services.

Entergy said DeSoto County customers will receive a one-time $80 rebate check starting on August 1.

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he will hold a press conference with local officials to explain details about the rebate Thursday, July 28 at DeSoto County courthouse at 10 a.m.