Entergy rebate will save DeSoto County customers $80

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County residents will soon be able to save a little money by receiving a rebate on their electricity services.
Entergy said DeSoto County customers will receive a one-time $80 rebate check starting on August 1.
Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he will hold a press conference with local officials to explain details about the rebate Thursday, July 28 at DeSoto County courthouse at 10 a.m.
Customers who want the $80 check have from August 1 through August 17 to register using their “MyEntergy” account at www.entergy-mississippi.com.