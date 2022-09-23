Enterprise employee accused of stealing seven company cars totaling $293,660 value

According to an affidavit, the accused 22-year-old Cameron Sullivan, allegedly took the vehicles from the Memphis International Airport Enterprise location.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Enterprise employee was arrested after allegedly stealing seven vehicles that amounted to a total value of $293,660 from company storage lots between August 8 and August 18.

Sullivan was charged with seven counts of theft of property in amount of $10-60k.



Enterprise Loss Prevention Specialist Kelsea Wilson said the company identified Sullivan as a suspect in the car thefts after reviewing security camera footage.

The highest valued vehicle that was stolen was a $53,294 2022 Chevrolet Suburban, which the affidavit says was stolen on August 12.

The affidavit listed the other vehicles that were stolen as a $44,860 2021 Chevrolet Camaro, a $41,029 2022 Audi Q5, a $35,753 2021 Dodge Challenger, a $49,339 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, a $35,671 2022 Dodge Challenger , and another 2021 Dodge Challenger priced at $33,714.