Escaped inmate from Tennessee captured in Florida

MEMPHIS, Tenn — An inmate who escaped from a Tennessee correctional facility is back in custody Sunday evening.

According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Robert Lee Brown, 36, was apprehended by law enforcement in Florida.

Brown, along with another inmate, Christopher Osteen, was reported missing by officers after an emergency recount at the Northwest Correctional Complex December 11 in Tiptonville Tennessee.

The red Ford F-150 truck officers believed the inmates were driving was also recovered.

Inmate Christopher Osteen remains on the run.