Ex-Louisiana warden chosen to lead Mississippi prisons

Gov. Tate Reeves nominates Burl Cain to become the new commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections

JACKSON, Mississippi — Gov. Tate Reeves says he is nominating a former warden of Louisiana’s Angola prison to become the new corrections commissioner in Mississippi.

If confirmed, Burl Cain would take charge of a prison system that is under federal investigation and has struggled for years with tight budgets, short staffing and shoddy living conditions.

Cain must be confirmed as corrections commissioner by the Mississippi Senate. He would replace former state Rep. Tommy Taylor, who has been acting commissioner since shortly after Reeves became governor in January.

Reeves said Cain was chosen after a nationwide search, and he was a success story at Angola.

On Facebook Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Reeves said, "Today’s daily briefing includes some major non-coronavirus news for the first time in a while:

Burl Cain, the legendary warden who transformed Angola from “America’s bloodiest prison” to a model of faith-based reform, has agreed to come here and lead Mississippi’s troubled corrections system. Every inmate—no matter how guilty—is a child of the King and resident of our great state. They all deserve safety and dignity. He will help us get there.