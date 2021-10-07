Do you exercise your second amendment rights?

Only you can decide whether carrying a firearm is right for you.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — The saying goes, if you stay ready you won't have to get ready. Carrying a firearm can protect you, and possibly save your life.

Deciding whether to exercise your second amendment right is a serious choice, and a retired US Army Special Forces Officer wants to ensure that the Tennessee Valley is prepared.

The 'Use of Force' course is a four-hour long training used to teach people the ins and outs of lethal force.

In Alabama, you do not need to take a class in order to get your concealed carry permit, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't. Getting comfortable with your weapon takes practice, and understanding your rights take time.

Noell Bishop, the owner of Bishop 30 Solutions says, "You need to know the laws and you need to know how to defend yourself correctly."

During the class, attendees hear from a lawyer who walks you through what to do if you ever need to shoot someone. Instructors use a virtual simulator to help you navigate tough situations.

"It's a shoot, no shoot scenario, and if you shoot then you go through part of the post-shooting sequence that we will train you on," Bishop said.

The goal is to make sure that anyone can properly handle a situation if law enforcement isn't around to help. The class even teaches you how to take care of yourself and others if someone is injured.

"They will know what the laws are," Bishop said. "They will also know what to do, what to say, what not to say."