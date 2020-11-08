Show the love: Exposure 901 celebrates all things Memphis, virtually!

Exposure will take place September 1st. It will also serve as the kickoff to United Way of the Mid-South's Days of Caring: A Month of Service.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is changing the way we do everything including celebrate Memphis. But that won't stop one organization from giving the Bluff City a little exposure. Exposure 901 day is right around the corner. It's a free, city-wide celebration of all things Memphis. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

There's one place to go when you want to know any and everything about the Bluff City: New Memphis! The local non-profit is gearing up to help you celebrate everything 901, virtually.

While their Exposure event will be held virtually this year, they say a lot of fun still awaits you. And it's a day to, well, celebrate.

"A day to celebrate Memphis and everything we love about our city," said New Memphis Community Engagement Manager Norma Murray. "We feel it’s important to still host this event virtually."

Exposure will take place September 1st. It will also serve as the kickoff to United Way of the Mid-South's Days of Caring: A Month of Service. Newcomers and longtime Memphians will find ways to get involved in service in the city.

Here's the schedule in the a.m.

"In the morning, we'll kind of be touring Memphis and showcasing what we love about the 9-0-1," said Murray.

In the afternoon until the evening ...

"From 4 to 7 p.m., we will all sort of gather on the hop-in platform, and from there you can attend sessions which will showcase hidden gems in Memphis, things to love about Memphis, and things like that," said Murray.

Organizers say the things you love about 'Exposure' will still be available online. There will still be live performances and community art projects, local bites, and even some brew.

Besides fun, organizers say ...

"Exposure is really an opportunity to get involved with your city and fall in love with it," said Murray.

Again, the celebration is free to the public. You have to RSVP for the event. Fill out the form by clicking HERE.