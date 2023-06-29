Expungement clinic set for Saturday, July 1, in Frayser

It is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Legacy Impact Center at 2285 Frayser Blvd. Find the link to register below.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An expungement clinic is being held Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Memphis for those seeking restoration of their rights.

Expungement allows for certain crimes to be removed from a person's records. Not every crime qualifies. Learn more about expungement in Shelby County HERE.

The clinic is being hosted by Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Commissioner Charlie Caswell, Jr., the Access to Justice Committee, and the Young Lawyers’ Division of the Memphis Bar Association.